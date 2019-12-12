Keith Harkin, accomplished solo artist and former lead singer of Celtic Thunder, returns to Conway, Arkansas, for a special performance at AETN studios Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. The performance is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are still available at keithharkin.com/tour and may also be purchased at the door.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the AETN Foundation to support programming on AETN, Arkansas’s PBS affiliate and only statewide public service media network.
The AETN Foundation exists to support AETN’s mission of enhancing lives through trusted, multiplatform public media content and educational services. The Foundation provides Arkansans with opportunities to connect with Arkansas’s only statewide public media by becoming a financial donor, corporate or foundation partner, volunteer, or by other means of giving.
