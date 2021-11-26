Nia Kelley, an 18-year-old freshman vocal performance major from North Little Rock, was crowned Miss University of Central Arkansas 2022 on Nov. 19, before an audience of more than 500 people in Reynolds Performance Hall.
She sang “Summertime” from the Broadway musical “Porgy & Bess” for her talent. In addition to being crowned Miss UCA 2022, Kelley also won the award for the Best Vocal or Instrumental Performance for a total of $6,300 in scholarships.
She is a daughter of Naaman and Tamara Kelley and was sponsored by Designer & Stylist Korto Momolu.
Kelley’s social impact initiative is “Creatively Intelligent through Performing Arts.” She will spend her year of service promoting this as well as being an ambassador for UCA.
Rounding out the Top Five were first runner-up Mattison Gafner, a 19-year-old sophomore journalism major from Vilonia; second runner-up Shalexis Shelton, a 22-year-old occupational therapy graduate student from Camden; third runner-up Emma Park, a 20-year-old junior psychology and pre-occupational therapy major from Somerville, Tennessee; and fourth runner-up Alivia Williams, a 20-year-old junior exercise science and pre-occupational therapy major from Conway.
Hannah Hagerman, Miss UCA 2020 and 2021, and Whitney Williams, Miss Arkansas 2021, presented awards and provided entertainment along with the Alpha Sigma Alpha Phoenix Dancers, Kerry Hymas, and Lane Long.
The Miss University of Central Arkansas Pageant is sponsored by Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority and the Miss UCA Board of Directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.