The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce recognized six outstanding women during its ninth annual Women in Business banquet.
Vickie Crutchfield of Arkansas Property Brokers, Julie Goodnight of Julie’s Sweet Shoppe, Cate Ketcheside-McConnell of Smith Ford and Denise Perry of Sandstone Real Estate Group were all named Outstanding Women in Business for 2020. Goodnight was unable to attend the event and is not pictured with her award.
Shaneil Ealy of the University of Central Arkansas was named Outstanding Woman in Nonprofit for 2020.
The 2020 Diamond Achievement Award recipient was Crystal Kemp, the chief marketing officer at Conway Corporation.
Kemp was a 1995 graduate of the Faulkner County Leadership Institute and helped create the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute, where she still serves as session leader and committee member.
She and her husband, Mike, have two daughters. She served as a Girl Scout leader for more than 18 years when her daughters were younger.
Kemp said that she was looking through old notebooks trying to find inspiration for her speech and came across an entry from when she led a group of 13-year-old girls in Girl Scouts. It had a list of what the girls said were their goals and included ideals such as “Be yourself, encourage others to be themselves, not only accept but celebrate our differences.”
Kemp said the words of those girls continue to inspire her.
“No matter where else I looked for motivation, I kept coming back to this page from 13-year-old girls,” she said.
She said she was “so proud to be a part of the team at Conway Corp” and said she could not have reached her achievements alone.
“Nothing that I’ve accomplished have I accomplished by myself,” she said. “I’m thankful for friends who have been there for me.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s banquet was held with limited in-person attendance at Reynolds Performance Hall and simultaneously live-streamed over Zoom.
