HEBER SPRINGS – More than 70 children filled the Heber Springs Aquatic Center on Friday night and made a splash during the city’s Glow Swim Party.
The family-friendly event was organized by the parks and recreation department as a means to bring residents together and show off the aquatics center, Kris Kramer, the city’s assistant parks and recreation director, said.
“It was a huge success,” Kramer told the Sun Times as the last family left the center on Friday. “Everyone had a great time.”
The group of children kicked off the night’s event with a large game of “Marco Polo.”
One local couple was able to schedule a weekend of family fun around the event.
Residents Tommy and Temple Robinson bought their grandchildren Holt, 7, and James, 3, to the Glow Swim Party. The young boys giggled and climbed atop their grandfathers shoulders so that he could toss them into the pool for several minutes before splashing onto their next adventure.
The event allowed the couple to bring the Greenbrier boys to their Heber Springs home following the party for a family night.
“It was a nice way to support the community by providing a fun event for all ages,” Tammy said.
A group of friends that calls itself “The Magic Trio” looks forward to similar events in the future.
Heber Springs residents Anna Mayfield, 12; Ella Harper, 11; and Allie Rouse, 12; make up the Magic Trio. The three girls collectively said they most enjoyed participating in the water gun fight Friday night.
Along with Marco Polo and the water gun wars, attendees also participated in noodle lane races, an octopus ring toss, a cannon ball jump and a number of other water-related games.
Aquatic center staff supplied attendees with glow wear — glasses, necklaces and bracelets. Organizers said they plan to host other parties following Friday’s event.
Kramer said she hopes to make the Glow Swim Party an annual event.
“This is something our department definitely looks forward to doing again,” she said.
