St. Joseph School’s Athletic Department held basketball camps this week at the school’s Family Activities Center.
Athletic Director and boy’s basketball head coach Brent Bruich led the camp, along with girl’s basketball head coach Kay Lynn Hill, assistant boy’s basketball coach Luke Davis and several high school players.
Those children entering the first through third grades in the fall term participated on June 1 and 2. There were 52 boys and girls signed up.
Thirty girls and 32 boys going into the fourth through seventh grades took part June 3 and 4. The boys’ sessions were in the morning and the girls’ sessions were in the afternoon.
