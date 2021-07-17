St. Joseph School’s After School Program, headed by Laura Hiegel-Williams, is sponsoring a summer camp for 5- to 12-year-old children which began earlier this summer and ends on Aug. 6. Up to 90 kids are involved each day.
A variety of activities are being offered. On July 15, Nabholz Construction, which is currently building the new high school, gave the participants a chance to learn about some of the heavy equipment being used. With professional guidance, each child was briefly allowed to sit at the controls of a machine and pull a lever or two. They were treated afterward to Kona Ice snow cones.
Incoming kindergartener Graham Strack learned about a backhoe from Nabholz’s Joel Blansett. It can reach out 25 feet, which Graham was told is as far a kangaroo can jump.
Nabholz Project Manager Brody Richardson demonstrated a mini excavator to incoming first grader Ella Jordan. She learned it can dig a hole 10.5 feet deep, which is taller than a polar bear standing on its hind feet. Nabholz’s 90-ton crane can reach up to 235 feet. That’s as high as 13 giraffes standing on top of each other.
Operator Patrick McBride showed incoming sixth grader Lorelei Schluterman what the crane can do.
