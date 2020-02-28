Registration for the 2020 Kids Run Arkansas is now underway.
Presented by the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center, the annual one-mile, three-mile run/walk is in its 12th year.
The original idea behind the fitness event, created in 2009, was to encourage healthy activities among Arkansas families; to get them active, together, while having fun.
According to race officials, that first year saw around 200 participants, but has grown to thousands in recent years, gaining interest through local schools as well.
Schools with the highest percentage of participation are awarded scholarships for their physical education programs — more than $8,000 was awarded during the 2019 event, which saw 1,000 participants from 43 different schools across the state.
St. Joseph Schools has taken the highest award home for the past several races. In 2017, about 244 students registered. In 2019, a total of 293 participated making 2019 the 10th year in a row to win.
The cost of Kids Run Arkansas, sponsored by Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, is $10 and includes a T-shirt, finishing medal, post-race goody bag and refreshments.
Open for all ages — face painting, games and more also included — the race is set for 6 p.m. April 21 at Laurel Park.
To register, visit www.bit.ly/2T9y3ZB.
