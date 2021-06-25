St. Joseph Church offered a Vacation Bible School (VBS) June 13-17 for children entering kindergarten through the fourth grade. It was held each evening from 6-8:30 p.m. in the church’s Spiritan Center.
One hundred children were enrolled. The event was organized by the church’s Director of Religious Education, Carina Martinez, along with Sacrament Coordinator Susie Acosta and Youth Minister Morgan Evans. Two seminarians, Christopher Else and Pablo Quintana, also assisted along with several older student volunteers.
This year’s theme was “Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.”
“We wanted each child to trust in Jesus,” Martinez said. “It was explained that Jesus will help them when things get hard and give them hope if they feel lost.”
The children also learned they can live in his kingdom forever and be good friends within this culture and society on earth.
There were a number of stations the boys and girls cycled through each evening. They sang and danced to christian music, talked about Bible adventures, played games and took part in group discussions. On the final evening, the kids beat the heat on water slides and toured a Fire Department truck from Conway’s Station One.
