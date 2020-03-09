Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting that left one person dead Friday.
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Monday morning the shooting occurred "during the late hours of Friday evening" on Kathy Circle, which is located in the Eagle Township just outside of Conway city limits.
At this point, no arrests have been made. FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said "possible homicide" is under active investigation.
"Investigators have conducted a few interviews; the investigation is still ongoing," she said. "The sheriff's office will release updates as more information becomes available."
Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip to investigators under the "Crime Tips" tab at www.fcso.ar.gov.
The Log Cabin will continue following this story as details become available.
