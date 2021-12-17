Kindergarten classes at St. Joseph Elementary School presented their annual ABCs of Christmas program at the conclusion of church services on Wednesday.
Each child was given a letter of the alphabet and a corresponding illustration to display, which stands for an event in the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. Teachers Lily Strack and Sarah Hefley organized the program.
Some examples of the letters and corresponding illustrations included:
Grant Edwards – A is for the angel who brought the good news that a baby would be born.
Abby Fuller – B is for Bethlehem far away, the place where Christmas began.
Lincoln Newman – C is for the Christ Child, asleep in the manger.
Xander Cobb – J is for Joseph, husband of Mary, who loved and cared for baby Jesus.
Elizabeth Rappold – V is for the visitors from afar, who came to worship baby Jesus.
Graham Strack – O is for the offering we give today, so others may learn to love Jesus too.
Lane Downey – U is for us. Jesus came because He loved us.
Evelyn Cossey – F is for the flocks in the fields that night.
