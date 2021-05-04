Parents of prospective future Conway Public Schools (CPSD) kindergarteners are now able to register their children for the 2021-22 school year, CPSD announced in a statement issued to the district’s website on Monday.
Registration, open for parents of children who turned five years old on or before Aug. 1, is available on the district’s website on both computers and mobile devices. After completing the registration application, parents will be asked to provide documentation ahead of the child’s final registration appointment at school at a later date.
Required documentation parents must present to CPSD include their child’s social security number, a birth certificate or other acceptable form of identification, shot records and two documents which verify the child’s school zone. For more information on required documentation, visit conwayschools.org.
CPSD encouraged that only one parent attend their child’s in-person registration appointment due to the district’s ongoing COVID-19 protocols. The prospective kindergartener need not attend the appointment and face masks will be required for parents while inside CPSD schools.
