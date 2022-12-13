St. Joseph Elementary School’s two kindergarten classes presented their annual ABCs of Christmas program at the conclusion of the all-school Mass held Dec. 8.
Each child was given a letter of the alphabet and a corresponding illustration to display which stood for an event in the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. Teachers Lily Strack and Sarah Hefley organized the program.
