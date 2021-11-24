“King Richard” is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (director of “Monsters and Men”) and written by Zach Baylin based on the life of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. Academy Award nominee Will Smith plays the titular father as he serves as the coach of his two daughters in the sport of tennis, trying to make a better life for them than the one he had growing up.
Sports biopics are probably the most crowd-pleasing type of movies and in that sense can be one of the easiest films to make. “The Blindside,” “Remember the Titans” and “Ali” (which Will Smith was also in) were and still are highly regarded among even the most casual of movie goers due to their inherent inspirational nature of their stories; the underdogs rising up for a victory in the finale. At the same time, these types of films can sometimes all feel the same, following a very familiar structure and hitting all the same beasts making the end products of a lot of sports movies feel very generic.
For “King Richard,” it does hit all those familiar beets you’d expect from the genre and the structure is very much the same as well. We start the film with the Williams sisters at the very beginning of their tennis journey where they are learning to play from their father at a tennis court in Compton. As the film goes along, the sisters start to rise up the ranks and get noticed by professionals while having some of their struggles through life sprinkled throughout the story. All that leading up to a famous match in the third act and, just before the credits roll, we get a few text boxes explaining what happened to the sisters after the film’s story ends and where they are today.
Here’s the thing though, you can have all that familiarity as long as it’s both well made and brings at least something different to the genre, all of which “King Richard” does. Now, is this a ground-breaking biopic that changes the genre forever? Absolutely not, but it is, like I said, well made and brings a new perspective to the very familiar story.
It may make some people scratch their heads, and I know I sure did a little bit at first, as to why you would make a story about the Venus and Serena Williams, two of probably the most famous tennis players of all time, and make the story mostly all about their father. Well, the answer is made quite clear once you realize that Venus and Serena are both executive producers on this project and this is probably the story they wanted to tell. Part of what makes this sports biopic so good and stand out among the rest is the clear passion and love put into it. This is basically a love letter and present the sisters have given to their father for all that he’s done for them with their life and career.
The unique point of view this film has brings a different look into the lives of the sisters than a film that would bring them to the forefront would be. Their father was clearly a major part of their lives and who knows where they’d be without him. Yes, he’s very strict, overbearing and definitely can be extremely stubborn a lot of the time and the film does not shy away from the flaws that he does have, but he loves his family more than anything in the world and I think that’s what makes his story worth telling. A film that centers specifically around the two tennis GOATs can, and probably should, be made in a decade or two from now, but right now in this moment I think Venus and Serena wanted to tell their father’s story.
Will Smith is also a major factor in why this movie works as well as it does. His portrayal of titular Richard Williams is so heartfelt and complex. It’s a top-tier Will Smith performance and arguably the best performance of his career in my opinion. Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) is also a major standout as the Williams sisters’ mother. She is a powerhouse performer and there’s one scene she gets during an argument with Richard in a kitchen where she really gets to show off her acting shops. Saniyya Sidney (“Fast Color”) is also incredible as Venus Williams and brings so much heart to star. Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) is another standout as Venus’s coach Rick Macci and has such a fun and almost campy performance.
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green comes from a very gritty directing background and you can definitely see traces of his past films sprinkled in certain scenes here, but he is also able to bring the lightheartedness and humor this type of story needs as well (it’s a very funny movie). Tennis isn’t really a sport I’ve ever sat down and watched before, but he’s so good at directing the tennis matches in this film making them both emotional and thrilling all at the same time. I couldn’t take my eyes off of them.
Could this film have taken more time highlighting the racism and discrimination the Williams sisters faced trying to break into the white dominated sport of tennis than it does? Sure, but again with the sisters on the project as executive producers, I feel like if they wanted that to be apart of the story, they would’ve asked to put it in there. This film isn’t necessarily about their struggles or even themselves, it’s about their father and that’s about it.
If you’re a fan of inspirational sports films, a fan of Venus and Serena Williams, or a fan of Will Smith (or a combination of all three) then this is 100 percent a movie you need to check out. It’s the type of film that I think can inspire both young girls and fathers alike that has a great message and story baked within it. “King Richard” is currently playing both in theaters and on HBO Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.