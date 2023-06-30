The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Homecoming Sunday, July 9 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Highway 25 south of Wooster. A potluck dinner and fellowship time will be held in the Family Life Center immediately after the service.
For the past 38 years, The Kinsmen – consisting of lead singer Randy Barnes, baritone singer Gary Newton, tenor Bill Hankins and bass singer Gerald Williams – have been delivering the good news of the gospel through their spiritually uplifting music ministry, offering hope and inspiration as they share the message of God’s love.
The Kinsmen have become a respected standard in Southern Gospel music. In 2020, the quartet was named Arkansas Country Music Association’s Inspirational Artists of the Year. Each of the quartet’s members present their own distinct musical styling but collectively they share the common goal of presenting the Gospel with excellence for His honor and glory.
Since the quartet was formed in 1985, The Kinsmen have performed on the same sage with some of the most accomplished full-time groups in the business, opening for Gold City, The Hoppers, The Kingsmen, Ivan Parker, 11th Hour, The Williamsons, The LeFevre Quartet, The Ball Brothers, The Erwins, The Talleys, Jordan’s Bridge, Karen Peck & New River and others.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches in Faulkner County, formed in 1858 – 165 years ago. The current church property was purchased in 1872 and in the late 1880s, the church was one of the largest in the county.
