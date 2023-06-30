The Kinsmen Quartet will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Homecoming Sunday, July 9 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Highway 25 south of Wooster. A potluck dinner and fellowship time will be held in the Family Life Center immediately after the service.

For the past 38 years, The Kinsmen – consisting of lead singer Randy Barnes, baritone singer Gary Newton, tenor Bill Hankins and bass singer Gerald Williams – have been delivering the good news of the gospel through their spiritually uplifting music ministry, offering hope and inspiration as they share the message of God’s love.

