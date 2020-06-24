The Conway Kiwanis Club donated $3,200 to local charities with the money saved by meeting online during the pandemic.
Before COVID-19, Kiwanis met weekly for lunch at the Chinatown restaurant in Conway. When the pandemic hit, the organization began holding its meetings online instead of at the eatery.
Members of Kiwanis had already budgeted to pay for their lunches, so the organization decided to give its unused lunch money to charity.
Donating to charity is already part of Kiwanis’ mission.
“[Kiwanis of Conway Arkansas is] part of an international organization that serves children across the world, but we put most of our efforts into serving the children right here in Faulkner County,” President Amanda Horton said.
Kiwanis donated its unused lunch money to organizations in the community that were already serving children. The money went to the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA), City of Hope Outreach, the Conway Ministry Center and Bethlehem House.
Horton said the organizations were excited to receive the money, and when the money was donated, Kiwanis requested the funds be used for food projects.
“With people not working and with COVID-19 rampant, there’s a lot of hungry people out there,” Horton said.
CAPCA is using its donation from Kiwanis to purchase food for its student market.
When describing the student market, CAPCA’s Melissa Allen said: “We provide 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks, and five drinks every two weeks to youth in grades K-12 during all extended school closures.”
Besides donating $3,200 to local charities, Conway Kiwanis helps the community through other avenues. Kiwanis’ two fundraisers are the Toad Suck Daze Run and Breakfast with Santa.
The Toad Suck Daze Run was cancelled due to the pandemic, so Kiwanis started looking for new ways to serve the community. Kiwanis decided to start aiding The BookCase Project, which gives bookcases filled with books to preschool children.
When discussing the benefits of joining Kiwanis, Horton said: “We really enjoy being together, it’s a great networking opportunity, and it’s really wonderful for people who want to make an impact in the community by serving children.”
The organization plans to resume its in-person weekly meetings in mid-July. Anyone interested in joining Kiwanis can attend a Kiwanis meeting or email Amanda Horton at ahorton@uca.edu.
