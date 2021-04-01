The Conway Kiwanis Club honored the First Responders of the Year in its meetings throughout March.
Conway Police Department detective Brittani Little was named 2020 Officer of the Year.
Lt. Chad Wooley of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was named 2020 Deputy of the Year.
Capt. Luke Williamson with the Conway Fire Department was named 2020 Firefighter of the Year.
Each of them received a $200 check on behalf of the Conway Kiwanis Club.
Each year the club recognizes first responders for their service.
