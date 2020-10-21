Brett McDaniel of Conway was recently installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of Conway during the club’s September meeting.
Also installed were president-elect Jessica Faulkner, vice president Patrick Lewis, treasurers Ryan Creswell and Erick Peebles as well as secretary Kathy Turner.
In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors:
- Jack Bell.
- David Derosa.
- Charles Finkenbinder.
- Mary Lackie.
- Charles Lemley.
- Anne Mann.
- Richard Plotkin.
- Scott Sanson.
- Phillip Shell.
- Jimmy Toal.
- Richard Hammond.
- Jim Wiltgen.
The immediate past president is Amanda Horton. She will continue to serve on the club board for the next year.
During the installation meeting the club also announced the Kiwanian of the Year. Turner was awarded the distinguished honor. Turner is the club's current secretary.
The Kiwanis Club of Conway supports community projects that serve area children such as the Bookcase Project, Holiday Food Box Distribution, Scholarships, and collaborating with local non-profits that serve children.
The club raises money for these projects by hosting special event fundraisers such as the Breakfast with Santa/Pancake Days, Toad Suck Daze 5/10K Run, and the annual Christmas Auction.
For more than 95 years the Kiwanis Club of Conway has provided local business professionals an opportunity to gather once a week for fellowship and information on matters of local, state, national and international concern. Of even more importance, Kiwanis has encouraged voluntary participation in a variety of community service and leadership activities.
The Kiwanis Club of Conway welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available online at www.conwaykiwanis.org.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, in-person attendance is limited. Contact the club to schedule a club visit. Virtual visits are also an option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.