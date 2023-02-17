The Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run in 2022, by all measures, was a success. The person in charge of this year’s race on May 6, however, is not one to rest on laurels.

“I am excited to carry the momentum from races past to this year’s Toad Suck race,” said Cole Schanandore, chair of the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s Toad Suck Daze Run Committee and the Club vice president. “I want to continue to raise the bar higher, in number of runners and money raised. This translates directly to more children helped in our community, which is Kiwanis’ mission.”

