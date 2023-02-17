The Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run in 2022, by all measures, was a success. The person in charge of this year’s race on May 6, however, is not one to rest on laurels.
“I am excited to carry the momentum from races past to this year’s Toad Suck race,” said Cole Schanandore, chair of the Kiwanis Club of Conway’s Toad Suck Daze Run Committee and the Club vice president. “I want to continue to raise the bar higher, in number of runners and money raised. This translates directly to more children helped in our community, which is Kiwanis’ mission.”
The Toad Suck Daze Run, held annually except during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, attracted 715 timed finishers in the 10K and 5K in 2022, according to official results.
Eight non-profit organizations that support children in Conway received net proceeds of $30,118 raised from the Run in 2022. Since 1982, the race has raised more than $450,000 for nonprofit organizations.
The Toad Suck Daze Run includes a 10K Run, 5K Run and 5K Fun Walk on May 6, and Tadpole Trot races for children ages 4-10 on May 5. The 10K has been designated part of the 2023 Arkansas Road Runners Club of America Grand Prix. It also includes a Wheelchair Division.
The 10K and 5K events begin and end at Conway High School, 2300 Prince Street. Runners can register on the Toad Suck Daze 10K/5K Run Web site at toadsuckrun.com. The Web site has a schedule of events, including start times; maps for the 10K and 5K; information on the Tadpole Trot races; a link to serve as a volunteer; and a list of sponsors and link to information about becoming a sponsor.
This year’s presenting sponsor will be Conway Regional Health System.
All 10K and 5K registrants will receive a technical T-shirt with the Toad Suck Daze Run logo. Additional shirts are available for $15 each.
The Kiwanis Club of Conway started the Toad Suck Daze 10K in 1982. In 1986, the race was combined with the Randy Baker 8K, begun in 1984 by The First National Bank of Conway in memory of employee Baker, who died of cancer. The Toad Suck Daze Run continues to be held in memory of Baker, with proceeds benefiting community organizations that serve children.
