The Kiwanis Club of Conway has scheduled the City of Colleges Scholarship Cornhole Shootout for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the St. Joseph High School gymnasium, a news release provided by the club to the Log Cabin Democrat reads.
The deadline to enter the tournament in advance is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. The fee to enter as a “walk-up” the day of the tournament is $20 more than those who register prior to deadline.
The tournament features an advanced league and collegiate or social league. Round-robin play will be seeded into a single-elimination tournament in each league. Starting times will be determined by the number of entries. Check-in and warm-up will begin an hour before starting time.
Registration for the tournament is online using the Scoreholio app. To register, download the app and use the following links:
The entry fee for the collegiate or social league is $50 per team by the entry deadline and $70 the day of the tournament. The source of cash prizes is 40 percent of receipts from entry fees, with first place receiving 60 percent, second place receiving 30 percent and third place receiving 10 percent.
Maximum prize amounts are $240 for first place, $120 for second place and $50 for third place.
The entry fee for the advanced league is $80 per team by the entry deadline and $100 the day of the tournament. The source of cash prizes for the advanced league is the same as for the collegiate or social league.
Maximum prize amounts are $300 for first place, $150 for second place and $80 for third place.
For entry fees paid by check, checks should be payable to the Kiwanis Club of Conway and note “Cornhole Shootout” and the team’s name. The check should be mailed to the Kiwanis Club of Conway at P.O. Box 610 in Conway, Ark., 72033.
Entry fees can also be paid through PayPal by use of instructions emailed to players after registering. Food will be available at the tournament at nominal prices.
This is the second time the Kiwanis Club of Conway has held the cornhole tournament. Net proceeds will be used by the club to fund $1,000 college scholarships to Central Baptist College, Hendrix College or the University of Central Arkansas in the 2023-2024 academic year. Seniors graduating from Conway Christian, Conway and St. Joseph High Schools are eligible.
The St. Joseph High School gymnasium is located at 1101 College Avenue in Conway.
For more information about the tournament, contact Richard Hammond at rhammond@uca.edu or 501-269-6250.
