The Kiwanis Club of Conway has scheduled the City of Colleges Scholarship Cornhole Shootout for Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the St. Joseph High School gymnasium, a news release provided by the club to the Log Cabin Democrat reads.

The deadline to enter the tournament in advance is 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. The fee to enter as a “walk-up” the day of the tournament is $20 more than those who register prior to deadline.

