Conway Kiwanis Club members decided to make the start of the school year a little brighter for Ida Burns Elementary staff.
Kiwanians wrote personalized notes to each member of the Ida Burns staff in an effort to uplift faculty as the 2020-21 school year kicks off.
The club’s president said the group decided to recognize the school’s educators as well as other school staff members to show that the community supports their efforts to keep students educated and safe in the upcoming school year.
“Teachers are wonderful people regardless and are more committed than ever to their students,” president Amanda Horton told the Log Cabin Democrat. “This year in particular is going to be a trying yer for them because there’s going to be so many more things they have to do with the state mandates while we’re under this pandemic. We decided to send them encouraging, personalized notes.”
Several Kiwanis Club members met with the Ida Burns guidance counselor Wednesday morning to deliver the appreciation messages, which also include other surprises.
Kiwanian Richard Plotkin said he was glad to be a part of this project because educators and school faculty are “absolutely on the front lines.”
The local civic club also gathered various food items to help boost the school’s backpack program supply.
“We thought we could impact the students by providing food for the backpack program,” Horton said. “The backpack program has been goin for years, and we thought this would help for those who need the assistance. We purchased individually-packed snacks for them.”
Donna Wilchie, the school’s counselor, said the food will greatly benefit the students who participate in the backpack program.
The school typically has 60 students signed up to participate in the backpack program, which gives the students food they can prepare themselves at home.
The personalized notes will also help boost morale headed into the likely-chaotic school year, Wilchie said. The Kiwanis Club wrote encouraging messages to each of the school’s 44 employees including its teachers, custodians, teacher’s aides and secretaries.
“It’s wonderful [of the Kiwanis Club] to think of the teachers as we return to school during a pandemic – a time that’s something we’ve never experienced,” she said.
The club is also participating in a support rally for school staff on Thursday. The Community Wide BAck To School Support Rally at Conway, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Conway Christian and St. Joseph schools will be similar to the “park and pray” events held for health care works and will give families the opportunity to show school staff the community supports them heading into the new year. The event begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
The group will also take part in a prayer march for the schools at 10 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.