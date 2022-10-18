Eugene “Gene” Klaasmeyer founded Klaasmeyer Construction Company in 1972 with one cable plow, one backhoe and five employees.
The Conway-based utility contracting company has grown during the years since to be more than a $70 million business. Approximately 220 employees and a large number of subcontractors benefit from Klaasmeyer’s hard work and vision.
The company’s client portfolio spans 12 states, currently working crews in four states. Klaasmeyer Construction is the master contractor for Windstream, also works for AT&T, Ritter, Zayo, FECC, AR Telephone, Yelcot, Uniti and Conway Corp, as well as other independent companies in the region.
Though the common perception of a construction company brings to mind residential, business and industrial structures, Klaasmeyer fulfils a very important aspect of building the economy – communication. In its early years, Klaasmeyer Construction brought the first telephone service to several rural communities in Arkansas. The focus today is high-speed fiber optic service to homes and businesses.
Another important service Klaasmeyer Construction provides is the response to rebuilding after infrastructure damage caused by hurricanes, ice storms, floods and tornadoes. Klaasmeyer is dedicated to local communities and is known to provide volunteer assistance when and where needed.
On Sunday, Klaasmeyer Construction Company celebrated 50 years of work and community involvement with what Klaasmeyer humbly called a party. The guest list included clients, suppliers, sub-contractors and their families, employees, retirees and their families. He honored long-term employees, 43 of whom have worked for “Mr. K” for more than 10 years, and 14 of whom have worked for him for more than 20 years – two were honored for 41 years.
The festivities included the display of several new pieces of equipment, among which was a cable plow, a directional bore rig and a mini-ex. Corn Hole game boards were set up and competition among the youngsters ensued. Helium balloons were there for the littlest of family members, as well as face painting. There was a waiting line to visit a photo booth, complete with construction theme props.
Two buffet lines served heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a large anniversary cake. Plaques honoring long-term employees were awarded, and thank-you gifts were plentiful. Generous door prizes were also awarded.
In a video presentation, Klaasmeyer spoke about the dedicated employees that helped him build Klaasmeyer Construction Company into what it is today. Looking into the future, he sees the growth of broadband to be robust enough to bring Klaasmeyer into the next decade. It is obvious that Klaasmeyer is well respected by his employees and respects his employees in return. It was said that he has provided an environment that makes those who work for him better people. He is proud that his name is on the company and is confident in the future saying: “I’ve got good people working for me so I expect this company to carry on, whether I am here or not.” He ruminated that, “It has been a good 50 years.”
The video highlighted workers, work, machinery, employees, even the yard dogs, and not to be forgotten, a tribute to former employees who have passed on. In the end, a long-term employee, Stan Joyner, addressed Mr. K and asked him to ponder on the number of cars, houses and college tuition his company has helped to pay for. He looked directly at Gene and said: “1972 – it was a hell of a ride.” At that, the “employee family” stood to give the Man of the Hour, a standing ovation.
There is a proverb that goes, “Behind every great man is a great woman.” The intention of the saying is not to make a factual observation but to acknowledge the support that often remains behind the scenes. Joan Klaasmeyer has supported Gene and Klaasmeyer Construction Company since the beginning, even serving as the first bookkeeper. They will celebrate 60 years of marriage soon. They have two grown children, Kelly and family, who live in Ireland; and Corey and family, who live in Colorado. They have four grandchildren. All were in attendance for the celebration.
