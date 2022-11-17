Knapp named CPSD Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Denisha Knapp the district’s Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Tuesday.
Knapp, a Special Education (SPED) Paraprofessional at Conway High School (CHS), is a 1:10 paraprofessional who works with Mrs. Haynes and students in CHS’ special education program. One of her nominators said Knapp has an “infectious attitude” and “shows up to work everyday with a smile.”
“She is full of positive energy and she is always willing to help other teachers without being asked,” Knapp’s nominator said. “She is a wonderful team member and she loves all students like they are hers.”
Knapp’s nominator also said that “it’s impossible to be in a bad mood around Mrs. Knapp,” adding that she “laughs, dances and loves our CHS kiddos.”
Knapp received a nomination from another staff member as well. That staff member said Knapp is a “coworker who makes us all better” and described her as a “bright spot in our tough days.”
“She encourages and lifts us up regardless of what she is going through herself,” the nominator said. “She loves with her whole heart and will do whatever it takes to make sure all the people around her succeed.”
Just as important as her work in the classroom, Knapp also does quite a bit of volunteer work in her spare time. One of Knapp’s nominators said she volunteers in Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder’s HALO crosswalk program, Special Olympics and attends Conway Braves baseball games to “support current and former students at their outside of school activities.”
The Core Values Champion is an honor started by CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. The award’s purpose is to highlight district staff members who practice CPSD’s core values of students first, cultivate community relationships, staff committed to excellence, maintain a safe and caring environment, value and respect diversity and provide innovative educational opportunities. Honorees of the weekly Core Values Champion receive a sign to place in their office by Collum, as well as a shoutout on the district’s social media pages.
