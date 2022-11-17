Knapp named CPSD Core Values Champion

Conway High School Special Education Paraprofessional Denisha Knapp (left) received a sign from CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum for receiving the Core Values Champion honor.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Denisha Knapp the district’s Core Values Champion for this week, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Tuesday.

Knapp, a Special Education (SPED) Paraprofessional at Conway High School (CHS), is a 1:10 paraprofessional who works with Mrs. Haynes and students in CHS’ special education program. One of her nominators said Knapp has an “infectious attitude” and “shows up to work everyday with a smile.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

