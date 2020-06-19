Daniel Mangum and Jason Gangluff of the Knights of Columbus Council 4143 in Conway, who were also representing the St. Michael the Archangel Council 15969 in Japan, presented Rose Mimms, executive director of Arkansas Right to Life, with a donation of $1,500 to assist the Safe Haven Billboard Campaign across Arkansas.
Arkansas Right to Life has promoted the Safe Haven Law and Safe Haven Baby Boxes through an ongoing statewide billboard campaign since 2019 that includes a permanent billboard in Faulkner County. So far, billboards have been placed in 13 Arkansas counties. The Safe Haven Baby Box hotline number (1-866-992-2291) is listed on all billboards.
The Safe Haven Law, enacted in Arkansas in 2001, is designed to protect babies from being hurt or killed from abandonment by parents who are unwilling or unable to provide parenting. Under the law, a parent may surrender an infant 30 days or younger at a hospital emergency room or law enforcement agency. In 2019 the law was amended to include manned fire stations as a surrender location.
