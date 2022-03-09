Faulkner County Tax Collector Sherry Koonce announced that she will seek re-election for a third term in May 2022.
Koonce has worked for the Faulkner County Tax Collector’s office for 32 years, serving as Tax Collector for the past five years.
“I am very grateful to the citizens of Faulkner County for allowing me to serve as their Tax Collector,” Koonce said.
She will continue to use her years of experience to keep the office up to date on the newest technology and maintain an efficient and friendly place to pay your taxes, she said.
She has worked hard to offer multiple tax payment options as well as set up a payment drop box. She recently changed to a new innovative real-time web-based collector software program with ACT in December 2021.
This new software allows for taxpayers in Faulkner County to pay their taxes outside of regular business hours, to be able to obtain their vehicle tags at the state revenue offices, and is a very user-friendly program, she said. One can also access all past receipts through this program. The website is www.actdatascout.com/faulknerar.
Koonce is an active member of the Arkansas Collector’s Association and has had the privilege of being elected to the Tax Collector’s Continuing Education Board.
She has been married to her husband, Don Koonce, for 40 years and they have four children and 12 grandchildren. She and her husband are members of Friendship Baptist Church and she is an active member of Kiwanis in Conway.
