Koontz Electric Company (KECI) recognized its largest apprenticeship class to date with 74 enrolled apprentices with the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation Electrical apprenticeship program.

Each apprentice will complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and attend 576 hours of classroom time. Graduates are immediately eligible to take the Arkansas journeyman electricians exam.

