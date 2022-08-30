Koontz Electric Company (KECI) recognized its largest apprenticeship class to date with 74 enrolled apprentices with the Arkansas Construction Education Foundation Electrical apprenticeship program.
Each apprentice will complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and attend 576 hours of classroom time. Graduates are immediately eligible to take the Arkansas journeyman electricians exam.
This workforce development program is fully funded by Koontz Electric Company and has produced 80 Journeyman and 50 Master Licensed Electricians in its employment. Of its 200 employees, 80 percent are Conway County residents.
“Koontz Electric embraces this commitment to training so we can adequately staff our customer’s highly demanding and technically challenging projects, coast to coast, and border to border,” the company said in a news release.
