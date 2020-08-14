Justin Kramer has experienced many challenges in his almost 15 years of coaching, none of these challenges quite compare to the ones he’s facing going into the 2020 football season.
Kramer said that the team is low on players this season with 13 seniors and 22 players overall. While this presents some challenges, Kramer is open to girls who want to play on the team.
Conway Christian is known for being the smallest football playing school in the state, but regardless of all the trials this season presents, Kramer is hopeful for a good season.
While Kramer is passionate about coaching football to his players, he is also passionate about teaching them life lessons.
“High School students want to know how much work they have to do, rarely taking the extra mile,” he said. “We like to foster the extra mile, we want to teach them to grow, the power of habit and how to eventually become godly men and responsible husbands, fathers and coworkers.”
Conway Christian has been back in session since Aug. 5. As of Aug. 3, they were able to practice. As far as social distancing measures, being a small team has been an advantage.
Kramer is still preaching on personal hygiene and practicing sanitary measures but is also splitting the team in half to watch film and keeping the team spread out while running drills.
Full contact is now allowed at practice, and while Conway Christian has not yet practiced with full contact, they look forward to starting as soon as the weather cooperates.
Kramer believes his team looks good this year, and having 13 seniors will be an advantage on the field.
Conway Christian will still be allowed to play non-conference games and plans to scrimmage on Aug. 22. Cheerleaders and the school band will still be allowed to participate at games.
