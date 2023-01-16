April Kranz has accepted the position of Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Conway Regional Health System.
Kranz’s first day at Conway Regional was Dec. 27, 2022.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 12:52 am
Kranz was selected after a nationwide search that CommonSpirit Health facilitated. Kranz will serve as the leader for nursing at Conway Regional Health System, which also includes Dardanelle Regional Medical Center.
“April has proven a track record of engaging and building a team to improve efficiency, quality, and engagement,” Matt Troup, president and CEO of Conway Regional Health System, said. “She brings a unique perspective and talents to her role at CRHS. We are blessed to add her to our Conway Regional family.”
Kranz comes to Conway Regional Health System from Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana. Kranz has more than ten years of experience in the healthcare systems in Indiana. In every setting, her leadership responsibilities have progressively advanced in areas such as Pediatrics, Critical Care, and Surgical Services.
In addition to holding a master’s degree in Nursing, April will achieve her PhD in Nursing in the spring of 2023. In a rather impressive fashion, she’s been able to do this while working and advancing through her career. She is sincerely interested in learning and seeing others excel by investing time in mentoring her team.
