The Kroger Limited Partnership I will pay $180,000 and create a religious accommodation policy to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Thursday.
The EEOC had filed suit on behalf of two former employees who worked at the Kroger store at 885 Salem Road in Conway.
The two employees were disciplined and ultimately fired from Conway’s Kroger after they refused to wear an apron that featured a rainbow heart embroidered on it along with “Our Promise” because “they believed it represented support for the LGBTQ+ community,” the release stated.
The suit alleged Kroger Limited Partnership I engaged in religious discrimination by firing the employees. Kroger denies the allegations, the release stated.
David Hogue, of Hogue, Corbitt and Ward in Conway, represented the two fired employees in the suit and said the case was about standing up for the rights of employees.
“This case was brought to defend the rights of my clients,” Hogue told the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday. “It was not intended to be a judgment or aspersion against the LGBTQ+ community. My clients shouldn’t have to adopt beliefs they don’t hold.”
The EEOC filed suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Central Division, after first attempting to reach a voluntary pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.
The parties decided to resolve the case with a consent decree to avoid additional costs and uncertainties of future litigation, the release stated. As part of the settlement, Kroger Limited Partnership I has agreed to create a religious accommodation policy and provide enhanced religious discrimination training to store management.
“The EEOC commends Kroger on its decision to create a policy describing the process for requesting a religious accommodation,” Faye A. Williams, regional attorney of the EEOC’s Memphis District Office, which has jurisdiction over Arkansas, Tennessee and portions of Mississippi, said. “This policy will provide guidelines for requesting religious accommodation. The parties in the case worked in good faith to resolve this matter, and the Commission is pleased with the resolution.”
Hogue said his clients were happy with the result as well.
“We anticipate Kroger changing its policy to allow religious accommodations when people provide a good reason,” he said, adding “a sincerely-held belief is a good reason.”
Initially the pair had wanted to return to their jobs, Hogue said, “but at this point, they have accepted retirement; that’s part of what the the damages are.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
