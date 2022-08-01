Lottery winner

Lottery winner

Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million this morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

 Submitted photo

Although the winning Mega Millions ticket for Friday night’s historic $1.337 billion jackpot was sold in Illinois, an incredible 81,281 players in Arkansas won prizes from $2 to $2 million.

Judy Dudley from Lake City claimed her $2 million Monday morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.