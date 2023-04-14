Lake Maumelle boating accesses closed April 17-21
Central Arkansas Water will close all launch ramps and boat slips at the three accesses to Lake Maumelle in central Arkansas next week.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 3:21 am
Lake Maumelle boating accesses closed April 17-21
Central Arkansas Water will close all launch ramps and boat slips at the three accesses to Lake Maumelle in central Arkansas next week.
According to a release by CAW, the lake will remain closed to all boat traffic from midnight (Monday morning) April 17 until 6 p.m. April 21. CAW plans to undergo a week-long process to treat hydrilla in the water-supply reservoir during the closure.
The lake will remain open to bank fishing and all parks and trails around the lake will remain open. Anyone doing business at the marina or sailing club will need to gain access from WestRock Landing Marina prior to entry. Recreation at Lake Winona will be unaffected during this closure.
CAW plans to have follow-up treatments of vegetation in May and June, but those treatments may not require the same five-day temporary shutdown.
More information about the hydrilla treatment is available at https://lakemaumelle.com/pages/lake-maumelle-drawdown.
