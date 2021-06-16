Conway City Attorney Charles Finkenbinder presented Eric Lamb, a resident of the city for 15 years, with the City Attorney’s Office Outstanding Citizenship Award on Tuesday at a ceremony at City Hall.
Lamb, an employee at Acxiom for a decade, plays the role of Santa Claus in Conway and other communities around the region every year through his nonprofit, Eric’s Christmas Miracles.
Prior to presenting Lamb with the award, Finkenbinder said Lamb exhibited the citizenship award’s criteria for a community member who goes “above and beyond every day [and] every week for something bigger than themselves.” In the past six years, Lamb has personally delivered Christmas gifts to children in communities across Arkansas and has sent packages to five other states and the country of Mexico, providing more than 1,300 kids with Christmas gifts in that time period.
“[Lamb is] the kind of person that makes our city a community,” Finkenbinder said, thanking him for “going above and beyond and lifting others up.”
Finkenbinder noted that many of the families that Lamb helps become sponsors of his nonprofit when they’re back on their feet.
In his comments upon receiving the award, Lamb said he started helping others as a child.
“Growing up as a child, God prepared me for this [work],” Lamb said. “I would go to school and see that others didn’t have much and I’d give my new clothes [and] shoes and take them to school and give them out to other kids.”
Lamb said he woke up in the middle of the night seven years ago and felt called by God to start his nonprofit.
“I don’t take any credit for this,” Lamb told the Log Cabin in an interview after he received the award. “I give God all the honor and praise for [receiving the award].”
Finkenbinder’s office started the Outstanding Citizenship Award this year to recognize Conway residents who contribute to the city’s efforts to foster a sense of community. Lamb is the third recipient of the honor since January.
