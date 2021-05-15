Arkansas State Police Lt. Brad Lann was promoted to the rank of captain Thursday during a meeting of the Arkansas State Police Commission.
The recommendation for promotion was presented to the commissioners for their consideration and action by Col. Bill Bryant, state police director.
Captain Lann, 37, of Faulkner County is a 15-year veteran of the department and has most recently been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Administrative and Command Offices headquartered at Little Rock where he will remain assigned.
