The last Art Walk of the spring season means a street closure. Chestnut Street in downtown Conway will be closed to bring live music to the Art Walk scene.
The Art Walk will be 5-8 p.m. May 19 in downtown Conway.
Moreover, the street closure allows for artists and musicians such as Community Creative LLC along with Bobby Fjsh and the Magic River to compose a collaborative performance, assistant coordinator of the Art Walk Raven Nobles said.
Flavorful kombucha from Rogue Roundabout Brewery will be available to attendees as well as live music in two locations: Chestnut Street and Electric Alley.
Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) is sponsoring Loveseat Trio, a group that’ll bring the funky jams pairing well with the art from more than a dozen local creatives, Nobles said.
CAFTA will also be hosting the art awards at 6 p.m. in UCA Downtown.
Additionally, April’s demo artists will be placed in retailers all along Oak and Van Ronkle streets in downtown Conway.
The event raises money for creative scholarships for students enrolled at The Creative Institute, a nonprofit designed to help creatives to flourish in Arkansas.
As this is the last Art Walk of the spring season, organizers said they encourage everyone to attend and support all of the local creatives.
The Conway Art Walk will return in August for the fall season.
For more information on the Conway Art Walk, visit www.conwayartwalk.com
