Mayor Bart Castleberry was the latest guest on the Log Cabin Democrat’s podcast, Conway on the Record.
The episode is available for free download on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Google Play.
LCD editor Jeanette Anderton and Conway on the Record host/producer Drew Mitchell talked with the mayor about street projects, drainage improvements, the city’s mask mandate, a mass vaccine clinic and more.
New episodes of the full-length podcast will be available for free download every other Thursday. Each week, Mitchell and Anderton will release Conway on the Record This Week, which will highlight the top headlines of the week, preview what’s coming in the Weekend Edition and discuss police beats.
