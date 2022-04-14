Joyce Latham has been named vice president of strategic projects and planning at First Service Bank.
“We are excited to have Joyce join our team,” Robin Hackett, chief mortgage officer and chief operations officer at First Service Bank, said. “She has a wealth of knowledge to bring to our team that will help us as we strive to provide the best in service to our customers and the communities we serve.”
Joyce is skilled at communicating and executing the vision of senior leadership and has a proven track record of generating results in IT, finance, engineering, operations, accounting and process improvement projects. She has extensive experience using data analytics to drive mission critical results.
With 29 years of experience at Windstream (formerly Alltel Communications), Joyce has held various accounting roles for public and private companies. Most recently, she was vice president of the Client Experience Team at Westrock Coffee in Little Rock.
“I look forward to joining the First Service Bank family, and helping them to achieve their long-range strategic vision and growth,” Latham said. “Having worked with Andy Grumbles (chief financial officer at First Service) for many years, I have the utmost respect for the Grumbles family.”
Joyce is a 1984 graduate of Wichita Business College in computer programming and has completed the adult education requirements for a mini master of business administration degree from Wichita State University.
An inaugural committee member for Women of Windstream, Joyce was a Windstream Finance Future Leaders Program (FLP) Hiring Manager and Mentor. She also was a member of the B/OSS Advisory Board.
Joyce and Larry, her husband of 40 years, have lived in Conway for 22 years. They have a son, Jacob, who is the bioterrorism coordinator for the State of Arkansas, and a daughter-in-law, Leah, who is completing her post-doctoral fellowship with the NCTR. Joyce is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Mayflower Descendants Society.
First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 50 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley and Yellville. For more information, visit firstservicebank.com.
