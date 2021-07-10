Laurel Park will be closed Wednesday for maintenance, city officials announced. The closure includes the playground, pavilions, restrooms and splash pad.
The park is scheduled to reopen Thursday, though demolition of the playground area for the park improvement project will continue.
“We’re working quickly at Laurel Park. Construction of the new playground area will start soon,” spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said on Friday.
Demolition at Laurel Park will continue through next week. After that, the demolition crew will head to Gatlin Park and installation of the new playground equipment at Laurel Park will begin. Weather permitting, the Laurel Park improvement project will be complete in about two months.
Once complete, the playground will be handicap-accessible and offer an updated, more inclusive park, Kelly said.
Throwing shade
Many people have expressed interest in the trees at Laurel Park and what affect the construction will have on them. For some, the shade-providing trees are a big draw to the park. The city planned to keep all existing trees; however, during the process, it was discovered that a large Oak tree needed to be removed for safety.
“We’re keeping the trees, but the big Oak tree is dying rapidly and we do not think there is any hope for survival. We’re going to remove the tree as soon as possible since it will deteriorate quickly and could become hazardous,” Kelly said. “According to the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service, the cause of the tree’s poor condition is likely a combination of stresses including a previous lightning strike, soil compaction, and alternating flooding and drought conditions over the years.
Existing equipment
Some residents were wondering if the current playground equipment would be donated or destroyed. Officials plan to salvage as much as possible, but due to the equipment’s age — the manufacturer of it isn’t even in business anymore – much of it is likely to be scrapped.
“We’re repurposing some of the equipment,” Kelly said. “Most of the equipment likely won’t survive the demolition process. The manufacturer of the playground equipment went out of business.”
About Laurel Park
Laurel Park sits on 26 acres that rest between Robinson Avenue and Prince Street across from Conway High School west campus in central Conway. The park includes a large playground, basketball goal, four fenced and lighted tennis courts, a baseball backstop and large open space. Additionally, the park includes one pavilion equipped with a pit grill that can be rented, picnic tables, park benches, a grill, water fountain, one large restroom, a 7/10 mile jogging track, an amphitheater with two large flower gardens, a liberty garden gazebo with two flag poles and flower beds and three small parking lots.
To follow updates on all of Conway’s parks and recreational facilities, visit https://www.conwayparks.com.
