Lavaca man claims $100,000 prize on his birthday

A Powerball ticket has turned into a $100,000 birthday gift for a Sebastian County man, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced in a news release on Friday. Randall Overbey claimed his prize on Thursday at the ASL Claim Center.
He purchased the Quick Pick winning ticket at Casey’s General Store on 601 W. Main St. in Lavaca. The winning numbers for the Jan. 2 draw were 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62.
Overbey matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. However, because he purchased the $1 Power Play option, which was 2 for that drawing, he doubled his prize to $100,000.
“I was at work when I checked my ticket, so my boss was the first to find out about my win. We compared the winning numbers on the lottery’s website to my ticket. After confirming that I won, he asked if I was planning to go home for the day,” Overbey said.
“I didn’t go home, and although the year just started, I decided to take off today to claim my prize,” he said.
Overbey plans to go on vacation with his wife, Brigitta, with his winnings.
“This will definitely be a birthday I will never forget,” he said.
Overbey stated he plays Powerball at least three times a week and has been purchasing many Mega Millions tickets due to its growing jackpot.
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a massive $940 million. It is the fourth-highest Mega Millions jackpot to date. The Powerball drawing for Saturday night is $325 million. Arkansas’s newest lottery game, LOTTO – only played and won in Arkansas, has yet to be hit. The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.127 million.
