Lavaca man claims $100,000 prize on his birthday

Randall Overbey purchased his $100,000 winning ticket at Casey’s General Store in Lavaca.

 Submitted photo

A Powerball ticket has turned into a $100,000 birthday gift for a Sebastian County man, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced in a news release on Friday. Randall Overbey claimed his prize on Thursday at the ASL Claim Center.

He purchased the Quick Pick winning ticket at Casey’s General Store on 601 W. Main St. in Lavaca. The winning numbers for the Jan. 2 draw were 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.