Members of law enforcement from across the state attended the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Arkansas (SOAR) kickoff conference in Springdale last week.
The conference started Thursday with some breakout sessions and allowing the attendees to meet some of the SOAR athletes. Later that evening was the LETR Night of Honor banquet where awards were given.
The Van Buren Police Department received the Game Changer award for its impact in its community. The Arkansas Department of Corrections received the Power Partnership award for its support of the SOAR program and athletes.
Centennial Bank was recognized for its continuous support of SOAR and the athletes.
“We couldn’t do it without you,” SOAR officials said.
The 2023 LETR for SOAR Hall of Fame inductee was volunteer Lisa Curry.
“We are proud and honored to have a dedicated volunteer like Lisa,” SOAR officials said. “Thank you for your commitment to our athletes.”
The banquet was followed by the opening ceremonies for the 2023 Winter Games. The opening ceremonies featured all present law enforcement members — called the Guardians of the Flame — running in carrying the Flame of Hope as the SOAR athletes cheered them on.
The Winter Games, which included competitions in floor hockey and floor ball, were Friday. Now it was time for law enforcement to cheer on the athletes, with some even getting in on the fun of the competition and joining the teams from their area.
“We had an amazing time at the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas Kick-Off Conference,” Conway Police Department representatives said. “Thank you to all Special Olympics Arkansas staff members and volunteers for teaching us how we can better serve as Guardians of the Flame and raise awareness for this organization. Competing in floor hockey and floor ball at the Winter Games was so much fun. Thank you to all the athletes for letting us play alongside you and share in the experience.”
Law enforcement members donned their uniforms to present the athletes with their medals.
“Faulkner County Sheriff's Office had a great time participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas Kick-Off Conference and Winter Games in Springdale this week. We have some incredible athletes across the state of Arkansas,” Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sherry Skaggs, who attended the conference, said. “We truly appreciate everyone at Special Olympics Arkansas for allowing us to participate in this incredible experience. We look forward to continuing to work with these amazing athletes.”
Cpl. Nancy Patton and Deputy Stacy Wieburg from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office attended the conference and said the experience was amazing.
“This year, we sent Corporal Nancy Patton and Deputy Stacy Wieburg. They were able to participate in the Winter Games and received specialized training at the conference,” JCSO officials said. “They were both excited when they returned. This was Deputy Wieburg's first time to attend. He said that his favorite part was getting to present the athletes with their medals. They're already counting down the days until next year.”
Other agencies with representatives attending the conference included the Searcy Police Department, Blytheville Police Department, Maumelle Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.