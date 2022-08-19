Representatives from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and Conway Police Department discussed scams, fraud and other financial crime information with First Security Bank branch managers from Faulkner and Van Buren counties.
“We appreciate First Security Bank for the invitation,” FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs said. “We encourage all community members to educate themselves on current telephone, email and other scams.”
Skaggs said there are measures people can take to help protect themselves from scams.
“Please never give out your financial information over the telephone or email,” she said. “Always ensure that, if you receive a call or email from what you believe may be your bank, hang up the phone and close out the email. Then, call your bank directly at the telephone number provided by your financial institution. Educating yourself is the best way to ensure you do not fall victim.”
Skaggs along with CPD detectives Tim Gray and Joseph Rowe answered questions about scams that are prevalent in central Arkansas communities.
What new scams and financial criminal activity/fraud are you seeing?
The newest twist to our fraud cases is the suspect’s use of mobile banking apps. These apps allows a suspect to avoid transactions were they would be positively identified by being caught on camera or having to give identification/fingerprints. While identification can still be made, it has presented an extra challenge in establishing the identity of exactly who is using the app to deposit a check.
What are some of the fraud related activities common to our cities right now?
The majority of the cases we see involve the use of stolen debit/credit cards. The cards are usually stolen from a victim’s vehicle during overnight hours and used soon after at department stores, gas stations, or online. Theft of checks, from a victim’s house or mailbox, is still a common occurrence. Once gaining the checks, they are either altered or the checking information is used to create a new check, which is then cashed via mobile app.
Where are you seeing the most uptick in crime?
The most frequent fraud related crimes in Faulkner County are the breaking and entering of vehicles and theft of checks/debit cards/ID cards. It seems these crimes come in waves, with several thefts happening nightly for a short period of time. Often, specific neighborhoods are targeted with the suspects moving on foot at night to avoid detection. We’ve found that many of the suspects aren’t from Faulkner County. Many of the debit cards are taken back to the Little Rock area and used in department stores there.
What are the worst cyber crimes that have been happening in our communities lately?
We’ve seen quite a few identity theft scams in recent years in which a criminal obtains a victim’s personal information by pretending to be someone like a law enforcement officer or a bank official. Once the criminal obtains that information, they open credit card or other online accounts in the victim’s name. These scams come in the form of emails or phone calls. We’ve also seen scams were a criminal calls a victim and identifies themselves as a local law enforcement official. The criminal then tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest and demands money or the victim will be arrested. They normally demand the victim purchase gift cards that the scammer can redeem. Unfortunately, many people in our elderly community fall for this scam.
