A threat made against Greenbrier Public Schools is currently being investigated by the district and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the district and law enforcement announced in separate statements on Tuesday.
Per the statement released by Greenbrier early Tuesday afternoon, the threat was made by an “anonymous social media account,” “referenced a school shooting” and did not reference a specific school. In a statement released a couple hours later, Superintendent Scott Spainhour said the source of threat had been identified by local police and that the original post issued over social media originated from Tennessee.
“There was no direct threat to Greenbrier School District,” Spainhour said. “The investigation is still underway for further details.”
Spainhour first notified the public of the threat on Tuesday morning, saying that increased law enforcement presence would be maintained on all the district’s campuses. In another statement issued a few hours later, Spainhour said that law enforcement has been patrolling district campuses in marked and unmarked vehicles and said that “concealed weapon detection systems” had been purchased by the district “over the past month.”
“These systems are being installed this week at Greenbrier Middle School, Greenbrier Junior High School and Greenbrier High School campuses,” Spainhour said. “More information about the systems will continue to be shared as soon as possible.”
In its statement, the FCSO said the office is aware of the threats and that they’re being actively investigated.
“The Greenbrier School District has notified parents with children in the affected schools,” the FCSO statement read. “This is currently an ongoing investigation involving Greenbrier School District only. There are no active threats to the public or other schools at this time.”
The FCSO declined to release additional information, citing the active investigation. Spainhour said his district would “continue to provide updates on this situation as more information becomes available.”
In nearby Guy, the city’s police department also released a statement, saying that “we are remaining in contact with our school officials and have heightened security on campus as a precautionary measure.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.