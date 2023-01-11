A threat made against Greenbrier Public Schools is currently being investigated by the district and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the district and law enforcement announced in separate statements on Tuesday.

Per the statement released by Greenbrier early Tuesday afternoon, the threat was made by an “anonymous social media account,” “referenced a school shooting” and did not reference a specific school. In a statement released a couple hours later, Superintendent Scott Spainhour said the source of threat had been identified by local police and that the original post issued over social media originated from Tennessee.

