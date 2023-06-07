Representatives from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) visited the Mayflower-based Jamison Alexander Success Center last Saturday to take part in the center’s Young Authors Initiative and Book Signing, the departments announced via social media on Monday.

The Jamison Alexander Success Center promotes “one-on-one mentoring to youth in the community,” the center’s website reads. Using a number of different projects to accomplish its goal of mentorship, the center’s Young Authors Initiative and Book Signing recently allowed 11 students involved at the center the opportunity to write their own books that Bearapy Bookshelf, a resource that gives families access to books and other materials that focus on social and emotional skills, helped to publish.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.