Representatives from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) visited the Mayflower-based Jamison Alexander Success Center last Saturday to take part in the center’s Young Authors Initiative and Book Signing, the departments announced via social media on Monday.
The Jamison Alexander Success Center promotes “one-on-one mentoring to youth in the community,” the center’s website reads. Using a number of different projects to accomplish its goal of mentorship, the center’s Young Authors Initiative and Book Signing recently allowed 11 students involved at the center the opportunity to write their own books that Bearapy Bookshelf, a resource that gives families access to books and other materials that focus on social and emotional skills, helped to publish.
FCSO Chief Deputy Chad Wooley, Public Information Officer Sherry Skaggs and MPD Chief Doug Hunter attended the unveiling of the students’ books last Saturday at Larry’s Pizza in Conway.
“Students working with the center spent the last several months writing books, which were then published with incredible covers,” the MPD and FCSO statements read. “These talented students had their works available for purchase at the Book Signing this weekend at Larry’s Pizza.”
Wooley, Skaggs and Hunter were “impressed with all of the students, and we were honored to be able to celebrate this special occasion with them,” the statements read.
In addition to the FCSO and MPD, representatives from Bikers Against Child Abuse also attended the Saturday book signing.
The Jamison Alexander Success Center has made news in the Log Cabin Democrat before. The Arkansas Community Foundation and the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collective selected the center to receive a $25,000 grant in June 2021. Later that year, in December 2021, the United Way of Central Arkansas selected the center to receive a $2,000 mini grant to provide care packages for local youth suffering from mental health issues.
Additionally, the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network selected the center one of 28 afterschool learning programs in the state to receive a grant award.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
