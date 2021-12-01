The Conway Police Department and Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office once again have partnered with the University of Central Arkansas police and society class for the annual Share-a-Bear toy drive.
“Collected items are divided between law enforcement agencies servicing Faulkner County to distribute to children,” CPD officials said. “Donated toys may be new or in gently-used condition.”
Teddy bears, stuffed animals and toys may be dropped off at the front lobbies of the CPD at 1105 Prairie St. or FCSO at 801 Locust St. by end of day Thursday.
Other box locations include:
- UCA Police Department at 6 W. J. Sowder Dr.
- Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County at 1105 Robins St.
- UCA Department of Sociology, Criminology and Anthropology at Irby 306 on UCA campus.
For more information, contact Sherry Skaggs at sskaggs@uca.edu.
