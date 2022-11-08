Emily Lawrence, 18, of Oppelo was crowned Ms. UACCM 2022 after competing in the 14th annual UACCM Pageant on Saturday at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

Lawrence is the daughter of David and Kathy Lawrence of Oppelo. She is in her first semester, pursuing an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts. Upon graduating from UACCM, Lawrence plans to pursue a master’s degree in psychology to become a school counselor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.