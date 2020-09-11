Thirty-one individuals from throughout Arkansas have been selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XV, a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce / Associated Industries of Arkansas. This year’s class is approximately half the size of previous classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requisite social distancing requirements. This reduction in class size will better enhance the experience of class members and also provide Leadership Arkansas a greater opportunity to hold class sessions in person.
The Underwriting Sponsor for the 2020-2021 Leadership Arkansas program is The Citizens Bank of Batesville. The Presenting Sponsor is ARcare. Statewide Program Sponsors are Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Farm Credit Services of Arkansas, Nucor Steel Arkansas, Southwest Power Pool, and Walmart.
The members of Class XV (by name, title, company and hometown) are:
Allison Bermudez, Strategic Communications & Media Relations Advisor, MISO, Little Rock
Jill Bobo. Development Director, The CALL, Hot Springs
Kent Bridger, Regional Community President, Simmons Bank, Jonesboro
Danna Caldwell, Sr. HR Consultant, JTS Financial LLC, Russellville
Nate Caldwell, Operations Manager, Weiser Brown Oil Company, Magnolia
John Cantabery, Senior Project Manager, Garver, Conway
Jennifer Christman Cia, Associate Editor, Arkansas Living, Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, Little Rock
Sammie Cribbs, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Nursing Officer, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, Harrison
Jake Fair, Attorney, Wright, Lindsey & Jennings LLP, Little Rock
Jill Floyd, Project Manager & Director of Community Outreach, CDI Contractors, Little Rock
Jay Geaney, 154th Training Squadron Commander, Arkansas Air National Guard, Cabot
Jeremiah Gentry, Vice Wing Commander, Arkansas Air National Guard, Fort Smith
Maggie Jo Hansen, Senior Manager, Tyson Foods, Fayetteville
Nathan Harris, SVP – Commercial Lending, Citizens Bank, Fayetteville
Jeff Hatley, Public Information Officer, Ozark Regional Transit, Rogers
Allison Hestand, Chamber CEO/Economic Development Director, Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, Paragould
Aaron Huntley, SVP – Strategy, First Western Bank, Springdale
Chad Kinsley, Director of Operations, Black Hills Energy Arkansas, Springdale
Courtney Little, President, ACE Glass, Little Rock
Rusty Meeks, Assistant General Manager, Arkansas Travelers, Little Rock
Jennifer Morales, Director of Delta Dental Smiles, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Benton
Joey Msall, District Director, CenterPoint Energy, Jonesboro
David Orr, Director of Development, ARcare, Russellville
Ryan Pettigrew, Sr. Manager, US Realty Operations, Walmart, Prairie Grove
Grace Rains, Director of Operations, Conductor)/ Executive Director , Ark Angel Alliance, Conway
Brandon Resecker, Sr. V.P – Energy, Crafton Tull, Conway
Karen Shaw, EVP & CFO, Citizens Bank, Batesville
Hunter Stuckey, VP of Lending, Signature Bank of Arkansas, Bentonville
Ventrell Thompson, Regional Customer Service Manager, Entergy Arkansas, Little Rock
Amy Williams, President/CEO, Cabot Chamber of Commerce, Cabot
Drew Williams, Vice President of Business Development, Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, Redfield
