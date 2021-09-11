Forty-seven people from throughout Arkansas have been selected for Leadership Arkansas Class XVI, a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce/Associated Industries of Arkansas.
This year’s class is approximately three-quarters the size of previous classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and requisite social distancing requirements. This reduction in class size will better enhance the experience of class members and also provide Leadership Arkansas a greater opportunity to hold class sessions in person.
The members of Class XVI (by name, title, company, and hometown) are:
Duncan Bellingrath, Community Banker, Simmons Bank, Pine Bluff.
John Burkhead, Director of Chemical and Biological Defense Operations, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Little Rock.
Randy Bynum, Partner, Dover Dixon Horne PLLC, Little Rock.
Chrissy Chatham, Foundation Executive Director, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Little Rock.
Kyle Coggins, Supervisor-Damage Prevention, Black Hills Energy, Fayetteville.
Steve Crowell, Managing Partner, SLCrowell Properties / Head Coach, Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia.
Lisa Davis, SVP, Managing Director of Enterprise Risk Management, Citizens Bank, Drasco.
Michelle Dodroe, Vice-President, Crafton Tull, Fort Smith.
Jennifer Douglas, Assistant Superintendent, Batesville School District, Batesville.
Amy Fallon, Vice-President, Arkansas Children’s, Little Rock,
Bert Finzer, Customer Advisor, MISO, Little Rock.
Adam Flock, Partner, RMP, LLP, Little Rock.
Mary Kate Harrison, Executive Projects Coordinator, Arkansas Alumni Association, Little Rock.
Chad Hearne, Executive Director, UCA Foundation, University of Central Arkansas, Conway.
Kelly Hellbusch, Communication Manager, Tyson Foods, Inc., Rogers.
James Hopper, Director of Development and Programs, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, Conway.
Katie Howe, Director, Municipal Affairs, Runway Group, Springdale.
Andrew Huntsinger, Senior Manager II, Walmart, Inc., Cave Springs.
Col. Paul Jara, Director of Staff, Headquarters, Arkansas Air National Guard, Little Rock.
Harrison Johnson, Director of Operations, FitOps Foundation, Bella Vista.
Bruce Jones, Vice-President, Casino Operations, Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, Hot Springs.
Daveante Jones, Associate Attorney, Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, LLP, North Little Rock.
Megan Lahay, Senior Vice President, Signature Bank of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Candice Lawrence, Director of Communications, Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce / Associated Industries of Arkansas, Cabot.
Justin Lieber, Division Chief Operations & Business Development, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Alexander.
Neill Linebarier, Key Accounts Manager, CenterPoint Energy, Little Rock.
Erin Marcussen, Manager, Compliance, Southwest Power Pool, Inc., Little Rock.
Shanna Mears, Risk Compliance and Brokerage Manager, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., Alexander.
Dr. Nycole Oliver, DNP, APRN, Baptist Health Fort Smith, Greenwood.
Paul Parnell, CFO / Member, Rose Law Firm, Little Rock.
Col. Dillon Patterson, Commander, 188th Mission Support Group, Arkansas Air National Guard, Fort Smith.
John Peterson, Senior Civil Engineer, Cromwell Architects Engineers, Beebe.
Rachael Potter, Marketing Director / Vice President, Farmers Bank & Trust, Texarkana.
Tyson Reimer, Senior Project Manager, Kinco Constructors, Farmington.
Ava Roberts, Executive Director, Arkansas Environmental Federation, Little Rock.
DeWayne Rose, Director, City of West Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Marion.
Clint Schaff, Vice President, Strategy & Development, Los Angeles Times, Bentonville.
Carlos Silva, Head of Economic Research Division / Regional Economist, Arkansas Economic Development Institute, Little Rock.
Elizabeth Small, Director of Business Networks / Instructor of Real Estate, UA Little Rock, Little Rock.
Anita Smith, External Communications Team Leader, Garver, Little Rock.
Sandy Starnes, Vice President, Director of Marketing and Emerging Products and Services, Citizens Bank, Batesville.
Courtney Strickland, Affinity Relations Manager, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff.
Heather Talley, Commercial Real Estate Specialist, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group, Jonesboro.
Beau Walker, Chief of Staff, Office of U. S. Congressman Steve Womack, Bentonville.
Kellie Wall, President / CEO, Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, North Little Rock.
Matt Westbrook, Engineering / Maintenance Manager, Nucor Steel, Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Tandee White, Community Development Program Manager, Entergy Arkansas, Maumelle.
Keli Wylie, Alternative Project Delivery Administrator, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Little Rock.
