Mayflower principal meets with district's Instructional Leadership Team
Submitted photo

Mayflower Elementary School Principal Candie Watts met with the district’s high school’s Instructional Leadership Team on Friday to discuss “identifying and deconstructing essential standards across our high school curriculums,” Mayflower School District announced on its website. Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin Democrat, Mayflower High School’s (MHS) Instructional Leadership Team started meeting last year to “to look at data, [consider] next steps and conduct learning walks” in a move that is “altering for MHS,” Mayflower Public Schools District Math Specialist Veronica Hebard told the Log Cabin.

