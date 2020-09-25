The Faulkner County League of Women Voters will host a drive-thru voter registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Faulkner County Library.
LWV volunteers will be on hand to help potential voters with the following:
Voter registration.
Absentee ballot application.
Confirming they are registered to vote.
Copying their photo ID if they are planning to vote absentee.
Delivering their voter registration form to the county clerk’s office.
“We will also provide non-partisan voter information and respond to any questions,” League member Diane Robinson said.
She said the League encourages everyone to check their voter registration status prior to the voter registration deadline of Oct. 5 at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/ VoterView.
The League of Women Voters exists at the national, state and local levels, and is proud to have a chapter in Faulkner County. Despite the name, one doesn’t have to be a resident of Faulkner County – or a woman – in order to join and participate. The group currently meets through Zoom due to pandemic restrictions.
