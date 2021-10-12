The Conway League of Artists fall show is currently exhibiting at the Faulkner County Public Library through Oct. 30.
Holly Laws, Professor of Art at the University of Central Arkansas, judged the entries and awarded prizes to the following artists:
Best of Show – April Burris of Clinton.
Animals – First Place – John Lightfoot of Conway.
Animals – 2nd Place – Tim Donar of Conway.
Portrait – First Place – Katy Killingsworth of Conway.
Portrait – 2nd Place- Karen Freeman of Conway.
3-D – First Place – Eden Sassaman of Conway.
Landscapes – First Place – Coe Wilson of Morrilton.
Landscapes – 2nd Place – Suzann Waggoner of Mount Vernon.
Floral/Still Life – First Place – Carol Ebinger of Conway.
Floral/Still Life – 2nd Place – Alan Caffree of Conway.
Abstract/Modern – First Place – Sheila Parsons of Conway.
Abstract/Modern – 2nd Place – Shirley Bowen of Conway.
The Conway League of Artists welcomes artists with all levels of experience to participate in meetings and events throughout the year. For more information, visit www.conwayleague ofartists.com
