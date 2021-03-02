The League of Women Voters of Faulkner County (LWV) will hold three events in the upcoming weeks on a range of topics, including Arkansas’ current legislative session, voter registration and women’s suffrage in Central Arkansas, the organization confirmed to the Log Cabin.
The first, the LWV’s regular meeting, will stream live on Zoom on March 4 at 6 p.m. Rich Huddleston, director of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, will be the meeting’s guest speaker and discuss news coming out of the ongoing 93rd General Assembly at the State Capitol.
Every Tuesday in March, LWV is hosting weekly voter registration trainings at 6 p.m. over Zoom. The trainings are part of a partnership with Fight Forward Arkansas, an organization which focuses on voter registration.
On March 11, the LWV is spreading word of a virtual discussion about women’s suffrage in Central Arkansas. The discussion, hosted by the Quapaw Quarter Association, will involve author Kathleen Pate’s new book, “Women’s Suffrage in Central Arkansas – People and Places.” The discussion is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The LWV of Faulkner County is a chapter of the larger nationwide LWV which promotes the empowerment of voters and democracy and advocates for the participation of women in federal, state and local governments.
