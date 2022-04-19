The League of Women Voters in Faulkner County will host a meet and greet session for Conway school board candidates from 6-7:30 p.m. April 28 at the County Extension Building. All Conway residents are invited to attend to get to know their school board candidates and ask any questions they may have.

