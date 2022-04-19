The League of Women Voters in Faulkner County will host a meet and greet session for Conway school board candidates from 6-7:30 p.m. April 28 at the County Extension Building. All Conway residents are invited to attend to get to know their school board candidates and ask any questions they may have.
League of Women Voters to host school board candidates
- By Log Cabin Democrat
-
-
- 0
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Yesterdays 4/20/22
- Conway Corp's Tedford earns Class IV Wastewater certification
- JDDC dismisses complaint against Justice Wood
- Governor announces two appointments
- Interact Club rewarded with party at Larry's Pizza
- Conway Aircraft celebrates grand opening of maintenance hangar
- Little Rock VA offers new technology to treat veterans with bladder cancer
- League of Women Voters to host school board candidates
Most Popular
Articles
- Rogue Roundabout slated to open later this year
- Conway detective arrested on child porn charges
- Police beat 4/16/22
- Eastside teachers build relationships with students
- Quitman Elementary principal resigns
- Court documents reveal details in CHS teacher’s 2021 arrest
- Police beat 4/14/22
- CHS class of 1961 celebrates 60-year reunion
- Police beat 4/19/22
- School board withdraws complaint against county
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.